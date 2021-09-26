Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $193,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.52 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

