Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,454 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $84.89 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

