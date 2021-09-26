Rhumbline Advisers Sells 712 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QAD were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QAD by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in QAD by 55.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at about $11,555,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QAD by 67.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

