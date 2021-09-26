Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

RAD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.