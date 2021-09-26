RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 118.18 and a quick ratio of 117.80. The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.12. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

