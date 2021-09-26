Robert Luciano Acquires 19,327 Shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 19,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$40,490.07 ($28,921.48).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Luciano bought 139,153 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$295,421.82 ($211,015.59).

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Luciano bought 17,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$38,505.00 ($27,503.57).

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,580.00 ($32,557.14).

On Friday, July 30th, Robert Luciano purchased 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,660.00 ($32,614.29).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Luciano purchased 78,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$177,840.00 ($127,028.57).

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Luciano purchased 70,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,450.00 ($116,750.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,770.00 ($50,550.00).

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,970.00 ($51,407.14).

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.46 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,850.00 ($87,750.00).

On Monday, July 5th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.45 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,120.00 ($70,085.71).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

