Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,225,232.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

RBLX opened at $83.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

