Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

