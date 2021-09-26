Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Gap Down to $5.46

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.25. Romeo Power shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 10,447 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $694.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Romeo Power by 323.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Romeo Power by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Romeo Power by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 660,859 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

