Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.47.

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.37. Roots has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. The company has a market cap of C$124.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.51.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

