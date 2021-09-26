Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,527.60

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,527.60 ($19.96) and last traded at GBX 1,523 ($19.90), with a volume of 662196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520.40 ($19.86).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,430.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,390.38. The firm has a market cap of £118.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

