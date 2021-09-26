Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,527.60

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,527.60 ($19.96) and last traded at GBX 1,523 ($19.90), with a volume of 662196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520.40 ($19.86).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £118.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

