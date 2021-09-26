Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 633.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Several research firms have weighed in on RMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 476.40 ($6.22). 3,198,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 498.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 937.43. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

