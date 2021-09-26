Rupiah Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

