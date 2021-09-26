Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $254,000 in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

