Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Spero Therapeutics worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135,983 shares of company stock worth $2,445,777. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

