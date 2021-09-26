Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

