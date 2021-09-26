Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

