Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

TGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

TGP opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

