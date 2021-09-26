Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

COHR opened at $255.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.74.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

