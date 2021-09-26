Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.