Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.56% of Sanmina worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $39.28 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

