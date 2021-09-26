Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.88 ($116.32).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN traded down €0.84 ($0.99) on Tuesday, reaching €82.02 ($96.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.05. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.