Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

SCFLF opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

