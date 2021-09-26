Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $296.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.94. Schindler has a 52-week low of $259.35 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

