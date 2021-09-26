SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SecureWorks by 118.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 1,435,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,667. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

