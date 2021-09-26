SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $26.65

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.65, but opened at $24.95. SecureWorks shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 1,570 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SecureWorks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SecureWorks by 118.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

