Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

