Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSGS. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $192.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.18. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

