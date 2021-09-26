ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.44. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $666.31. The stock had a trading volume of 499,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 793.24, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.