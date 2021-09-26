Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.16 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Booking by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,491.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,242.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,290.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

