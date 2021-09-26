Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in NVR by 84.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in NVR by 125.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NVR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,952.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,930.39. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,848.00 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

