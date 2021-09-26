Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.