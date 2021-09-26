Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,182 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

