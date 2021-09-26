Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,917 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

