Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,641.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,512.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,337.47. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

