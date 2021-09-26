Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,746.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

