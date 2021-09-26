Simon King Acquires 9,878 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) insider Simon King purchased 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58).

Shares of Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.90 million and a PE ratio of 22.76. Headlam Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 247.81 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

