SingularityDAO Achieves Market Cap of $68.82 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $68.82 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00130051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043887 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

