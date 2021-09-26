Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

