Skrumble Network (SKM) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $414,692.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 45% lower against the dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00129529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.