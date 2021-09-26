SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $23.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 1,653,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

