Smart MFG (MFG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,191.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Smart MFG has a market cap of $14.87 million and $25,191.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00130940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,211,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

