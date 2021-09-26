SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$193.94 million during the quarter.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.