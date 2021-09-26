SmartKey Hits One Day Volume of $936,021.00 (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $35.68 million and $936,021.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00130029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043854 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

