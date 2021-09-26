Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

