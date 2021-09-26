Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 459,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.