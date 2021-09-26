Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.79

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €24.79 ($29.16) and traded as high as €26.11 ($30.72). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.05 ($30.64), with a volume of 2,884,462 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.85 ($31.59).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

