Solana (SOL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.58 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Solana has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $138.07 or 0.00317627 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $41.05 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00129455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 504,915,799 coins and its circulating supply is 297,280,587 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

