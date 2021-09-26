Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will report $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $270,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on SNGX shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 596,505 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

